Greece July Tourism: Mixed Signals

July’s Tourism Revenue Falls Amid Rising Arrivals

July saw a curious trend in Greece’s tourism industry: arrivals rose, yet revenues dipped slightly. The Bank of Greece reports that travel earnings in July hit €4.031 billion, a decline from last year’s €4.208 billion. Even though more tourists visited, the drop in revenue highlights changing spending patterns.

Overall Growth in Early 2024

Despite July’s downturn, the year’s travel revenue shows promising growth. From January to July, tourism earnings climbed 5.6% compared to the same months in the previous year, reaching €10.95 billion. This boost aligns with a significant 11.2% rise in non-resident tourist numbers, suggesting a positive outlook for the year.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni confidently projects total earnings of €22 billion for 2024, surpassing last year’s record income of €20.6 billion. This optimism suggests a robust finish to the year, driven by the steady inflow of international travellers.