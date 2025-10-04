Greece Announces Hotel-school Model for Tourism Education With 99-year Leases

The Ministries of Economy and Tourism have discovered a new recipe for reform: take a handful of public education buildings, add 99-year leases, stir in private partnerships, and voilà — the “hotel-school” model.

In a recent meeting, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni and Economy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis agreed on a Joint Ministerial Decision that will lay down the rules. The properties in question are the Higher Vocational Training Schools (SAEK) in Anavyssos, Perea, and Heraklion (Kokkini Hani).

How It Works (On Paper)

The plan comes with a glossy list of promises:

Lease the education buildings, already licensed for hotel use, for up to 99 years through international tenders.

Require complete modernization, energy upgrades, and top-level operating standards.

Guarantee that academic programs will continue without disruption, tuition-free, and remain under the Tourism Ministry’s control.

Blend hotel facilities with classrooms, creating a shiny Greek version of Switzerland’s “hotel school” model.

In theory, students will receive state education while practicing in upgraded facilities that double as functioning hotels. In practice, it means tomorrow’s hoteliers might learn front-desk management in the same space tourists are checking in for their beach holiday.

Between Education and Real Estate

The ministry insists this is about “upgrading tourism education” and “effective use of public property.” But let us be honest: a 99-year lease is not a reform; it is essentially a form of family inheritance. And while Switzerland’s hotel schools may inspire confidence, in Greece, the idea of merging education and hospitality raises the question: are we teaching students, or just finding creative ways to monetize public buildings?

Either way, the first test group of students at Anavyssos, Perea, and Heraklion will find out whether this reform delivers international standards — or just another round of glossy press releases with a check-in counter attached.