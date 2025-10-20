EOT’s New Vision for Greek Tourism Presented in Rethymno

EOT’s Andreas Fiorentinos outlined new goals for Greece’s sustainable tourism future.

In Rethymno, the conversation about the future of Greek tourism took a decidedly practical turn. The General Secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT), Andreas Fiorentinos, met with members of the Crete Hotel Association last Saturday, setting the tone for what he called “a new, sustainable era” for the country’s tourism model.

During the meeting, Fiorentinos presented a transparent overview of EOT’s operations, including detailed figures on marketing expenditures and a short report on the performance of the 2025 tourism season.

He revisited Greece’s pivotal role during the pandemic, reminding attendees of the country’s early adoption of the EU Green Certificate, a move that helped Greece stay “touristically alive” and attract record numbers of flights—particularly from the United States—when others were still grounded.

Beyond the Summer Months

The new strategy, Fiorentinos said, will rely on long-term sustainability and a broader tourism calendar. Greece’s traditional markets—Germany, the UK, France, and Italy—will remain a priority, but new destinations are on the horizon.

Among the main objectives:

EU Recovery Fund absorption to boost promotion in emerging markets such as China, India , and nations of the former Soviet bloc.

to boost promotion in emerging markets such as , and nations of the former Soviet bloc. Closer cooperation with airlines to increase winter flights and extend the season.

to increase winter flights and extend the season. Stronger focus on sustainable development and eco-conscious tourism.

and eco-conscious tourism. Staff expansion, with 30 new hires to reinforce EOT’s overseas offices.

“We aim to transform seasonality into continuity,” Fiorentinos emphasized, framing Greece as a year-round destination where authenticity and ecology coexist.

Crete’s Call for Support

The tone was equally constructive from the Cretan side. The President of the Crete Hotel Association, Manolis Stamatakis, thanked Fiorentinos for his openness and laid out the challenges facing the island’s hospitality industry—many of them long-standing but increasingly urgent.

Among the top concerns:

Infrastructure gaps , from inadequate road lighting to incomplete wastewater systems.

, from inadequate road lighting to incomplete wastewater systems. Airports , especially Heraklion’s , where outdated facilities still test visitor patience.

, especially , where outdated facilities still test visitor patience. Understaffed hospitals and health centers , straining local capacity during high season.

, straining local capacity during high season. Excessive bureaucracy , environmental study delays, and limited loan access for tourism projects.

, environmental study delays, and limited loan access for tourism projects. Need for a clear spatial plan dedicated to tourism development.

dedicated to tourism development. Modernized tourism education to match the island’s global reputation.

to match the island’s global reputation. Short-term rentals spreading unchecked, creating unfair competition for hotels.

The discussion closed on a positive note, with both sides expressing commitment to stronger coordination and shared objectives. “Tourism is not a seasonal industry—it is a living ecosystem,” Stamatakis remarked, echoing the day’s recurring message: Greece’s next tourism chapter must be both longer and smarter.