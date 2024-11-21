Heraklion Residents Stunned by the Disturbing Sight of Dead Rats in the Venetian Harbour on Thursday Morning

On Thursday morning (11/21), Heraklion residents were confronted with a shocking scene at the city’s harbour. Dozens of dead rats floated on the water’s surface, stirring concern among locals. According to reports, 70 to 100 dead rodents were recovered from the water.

The presence of dead rats in public areas poses serious health risks. As they decompose, harmful bacteria and pathogens can spread through the environment. Direct contact with a carcass or its fluids can lead to illnesses such as hantavirus, salmonella, or leptospirosis. Symptoms include fever, nausea, muscle aches, and, in severe cases, life-threatening complications.

Reports from cretalive.gr (visit the link to see images) suggest the rodents surfaced under unclear circumstances. An initial theory links the phenomenon to recent heavy rainfall, which may have forced them out of drainage systems. However, there is also speculation that the rats were already deceased before appearing in the water.

Following the discovery, port authorities immediately alerted the Heraklion Port Organization, which has a standing agreement for cleaning the harbour. A large-scale effort involving nets and boats was launched to carefully remove and dispose of the rats properly.

The incident raised questions about the state of the city’s drainage systems. Authorities may need to conduct more thorough inspections and maintenance to prevent similar occurrences.

A similar incident was reported in Thessaloniki last year.