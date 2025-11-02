Crown Iris Sparks Protests in Chania

The Crown Iris is scheduled to arrive in Souda on Tuesday, November 4 .

. The Chania Teachers’ Union (ELME) has announced short work stoppages to enable educators to participate in demonstrations.

has announced short work stoppages to enable educators to participate in demonstrations. Protesters denounce Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank and oppose what they call “genocide tourism.”

Chania, never one to miss a protest with a view, plans a lively morning at the port.

The Israeli cruise ship Crown Iris will glide into Souda Bay on Tuesday morning, but it might wish it had packed earplugs instead of cocktails. Chania’s teachers have called partial strikes, locals are dusting off their banners, and the port is preparing for another round of what can only be described as maritime drama, Cretan-style.

If you have déjà vu, you are not wrong. This is the same ship whose summer itinerary triggered demonstrations from Syros to Agios Nikolaos. Back then, protesters accused it of turning “shore leave” into a PR tour for a state at war. This time, the message is equally blunt: “Souda is a port, not a PR platform.”

The Chania Teachers’ Union (ELME Chanion) issued a press release explaining that the call for brief work stoppages — one, two, or three hours between 9 and 12 a.m. — allows educators to join the rally. “We have taught about justice long enough,” one teacher quipped, “it is time to grade reality.”

ELME argues that despite talk of ceasefires, bombardments in Gaza and incursions in the West Bank continue. Their statement condemns Israel’s policies as “genocidal” and urges unions, guides, and port workers not to cooperate with what they describe as “supporters of occupation.” In Chania’s unique classroom of democracy, even field trips come with a protest schedule.

Chania has a long record of solidarity marches for Palestine, including last summer’s rally at the Souda Base — the largest anti-war protest the area has seen in a decade. Tuesday’s demonstration is expected to add another chapter to that history, with banners, whistles, and the usual island blend of outrage and hospitality.

Local humorists suggest that visitors might confuse the chants with those of a traditional Cretan wedding if they are not paying attention. “If the band starts, you will not know if we are dancing or demonstrating,” said one resident, “probably both.”

Whether the Crown Iris represents ordinary tourism or political symbolism depends on where you stand — on deck or on the pier. For many in Chania, the port is more than infrastructure; it is a moral compass. And every time this particular ship appears on the horizon, that compass starts spinning like a weather vane in a gale.

Tuesday morning’s forecast? Partly cloudy with a 100 percent chance of slogans.