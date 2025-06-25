Crete Short-term Rentals Surge

Crete Short-term rentals are leading Greece in growth, both in listings and bookings.

are leading Greece in growth, both in listings and bookings. July and August 2025 bring double-digit increases over last year’s figures.

Average nightly prices climb, reflecting heavy demand.

Listings reach new highs, giving travelers more choices but also greater competition.

INSETE data confirms these trends, with earlier and extended busy seasons.

A wave of new short-term rental listings is reshaping where and how people stay in Greece, and Crete sits at the center of this change. According to the latest report from INSETE, the first five months of 2025 have seen a continued rise in both available properties and beds nationwide, echoing the surge that began in 2023 and persisted through 2024.

In April 2025, the number of short-term rental properties across Greece jumped to 228,000, up by 16,000 from the same month in 2024.

May pushed that number even higher, reaching 236,000 properties compared to 218,000 the prior year.

Beds followed the same pattern: April’s count reached 1,008,000 (73,000 more than April 2024), and by May, there were 1,038,000 beds available, up 76,000 from the previous May.

This period marked a milestone. For the first time, available short-term rental beds broke past the 1-million mark as early as April. In past years, such levels only appeared in July, during peak travel. The 2025 spike suggests earlier and more sustained demand from tourists, particularly those drawn to Crete’s unique charm.

Why Everyone Wants a Piece of the Action: Crete’s Summer 2025 Scene

Crete stands out this summer, with the numbers speaking for themselves. Mid-season is typically the busiest, but 2025 is rewriting records. The rise isn’t just broad; it’s sharp and focused.

Here’s what defines the current picture:

July sees demand up 12.7% compared to July 2024.

August jumps by an even steeper 18.7% from the year before.

July short-term stays reached 310,181 nights—an increase of 35,300 over last year.

August bookings rose to 305,475 nights, a leap of 43,000 compared to last August.

Pricing follows demand. The average daily rate (ADR) climbed to €210.55 in July and €219.32 in August, both higher than last summer’s figures (€206.99 and €212.73 respectively).

The average number of available listings per day in July sits at 18,624, a steady increase from last year’s 17,479. August adds another notch, jumping to 18,544 from 16,820. The surge isn’t just about numbers—it’s about travelers wanting more from where they stay.

“The second quarter kicked off with strong growth, as April recorded 228,000 accommodations—up by 16,000 compared to April 2024,” notes the INSETE report. “For the first time, available beds exceeded 1 million as early as April, continuing in May. Last year, this level was not reached until July.”

Problem: What’s Driving the Numbers (and Pain Points for Tourists)?

Surging demand means prices climb, pushing some lodging out of reach.

Limited availability during peak summer weeks creates fierce competition.

Listing numbers swell, but not all are equally maintained or regulated.

Early sell-outs prompt tourists to book months in advance or risk missing out.

The broader rise in beds and listings can strain local resources in popular locations.

Crete has always held a special place in travelers’ hearts. Now, it’s also at the heart of a significant shift in where visitors sleep, eat, and dream on holiday. The summer of 2025 is set to be one for the record books, and Crete’s short-term rentals are front and center in the story.