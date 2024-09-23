Crete: Casino License Bidding Process

The Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP) will seek advisors for the Crete casino license.

In the coming weeks, the Hellenic Gaming Commission will explore potential advisors for handing out a casino license on the island of Crete. Following the land allocation for the new Integrated Resort Center, REDS is gearing up to convert the area in Gournes, Heraklion, that it has undertaken to develop. This large-scale project is a crucial part of their vision for the vicinity.

According to REDS’ outline, the new resort will span three major zones:

Shopping and Leisure Area: Located to the south, this zone (plot II) will feature shopping centres, dining options, entertainment venues, and parking facilities.

Casino and IRC Activities: The central area (plot I) is dedicated to casino activities, a conference centre, sports facilities, dining, entertainment, and parking.

Tourism and Recreation Area: The northern section along the waterfront (plot I) promises luxury hotels and villas rated 4 and 5 stars, as well as dining and leisure units.

The acquired land measures 345 stremmas, with up to 60,000 square meters available for building. Structures will not exceed a height of 10.75 meters. REDS plans to demolish existing buildings, with an investment exceeding €250 million.

The process for granting the casino license mirrors the procedures seen in Hellinikon. REDS aims to release operational terms for the casino, inviting bids from interested parties. Prior to the official bidding, informal consultations between the Hellenic Gaming Commission and the market will introduce a summary briefing to gauge interest in the license. Potential bidders may include domestic and international companies from France, Israel, and Gulf Arab nations, with a possibility of local Cretan investors showing interest.