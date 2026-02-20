Clean Monday means octopus on the grill, mussels with lemon, tarama on warm bread, and halva on the table. It is one of the most beautiful food days of the year.
But seafood is delicate. It needs care. And if we handle it badly, it handles us back.
The Region of Crete, following EFET guidelines, is reminding everyone of something simple: you can enjoy everything safely, as long as you respect a few basic rules.
Nothing dramatic. Just common sense done properly.
Bring It Home Fast
Seafood should not wander around in your car while you run errands. Buy it last. Take it straight home. Put it in the fridge immediately.
Always check:
- Expiry dates
- Storage instructions
- Smell and appearance
If it smells wrong, looks dull, slimy, sour, or “not quite right,” do not try to be brave. Throw it away.
Keep Raw Things Separate
Raw shellfish and seafood should never touch:
- Salad
- Fruit
- Bread
- Ready-to-eat dishes
Use separate knives and boards if you can.
If you do not have space, prepare the raw seafood first, then wash and disinfect everything before moving on to salads or tarama.
And yes. Wash your hands—every time.
Cook It Properly
Good cooking protects you from bacteria and viruses, including norovirus, which can cause nasty stomach issues.
Undercooked seafood is not impressive. It is risky.
Follow cooking instructions and make sure everything is properly heated through.
What Fresh Seafood Should Look Like
Octopus, Squid, Cuttlefish
Fresh ones should:
- Smells like the sea, not ammonia
- Have shiny, moist skin
- Feel firm and elastic
- Have bright, clear eyes
Squid and thrapsalo are often confused. Squids have longer fins along their body and two longer tentacles. Thrapsalo have shorter triangular fins and tentacles of similar length. It is worth knowing the difference.
Frozen seafood should not look discolored. After thawing, it should smell and look fresh.
If a product has been thawed, it must be clearly marked as “defrosted.” Shops are not allowed to defrost products themselves for resale.
Shellfish
(Mussels, clams, oysters)
If they are sold fresh in their shells, they must be alive.
That means:
- Shells are tightly closed
- If slightly open, they close when tapped
- They smell clean
- The flesh reacts if touched or sprinkled with lemon
If they do not react, they are not fresh.
Shrimp, Lobster, Crab
They should:
- Smell clean and fresh
- Have firmly attached legs
- Show no black spots
- Have clear, tight shell membranes
Fresh shrimp are naturally slippery. That is normal.
Sea Urchins
They must be alive. You should see their spines moving.
There have been illness cases in previous years linked to sea urchin consumption in Crete. Buy only from trusted sellers.
Tarama and Halva
Tarama paste should have:
- Even color
- No mold
- No sour or bitter taste
- No dryness
Halva and other Lenten sweets may contain sesame or nuts, which are common allergens.
Do Not Forget Allergies
Seafood, shellfish, sesame, and nuts are common allergy triggers. Packaged foods must clearly list allergens.
Restaurants and shops must be able to inform you.
If you are hosting people, ask about allergies in advance. It takes 10 seconds and prevents serious problems.
If someone feels unwell after eating — especially if they have allergic symptoms — seek medical help immediately.
Clean Monday should end with kite-flying, sunshine, and full stomachs. Not hospital corridors.
Enjoy the food. Respect it. And let the only drama of the day be whether the wind is strong enough for the kite.