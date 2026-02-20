Clean Monday means octopus on the grill, mussels with lemon, tarama on warm bread, and halva on the table. It is one of the most beautiful food days of the year.

But seafood is delicate. It needs care. And if we handle it badly, it handles us back.

The Region of Crete, following EFET guidelines, is reminding everyone of something simple: you can enjoy everything safely, as long as you respect a few basic rules.

Nothing dramatic. Just common sense done properly.

Bring It Home Fast

Seafood should not wander around in your car while you run errands. Buy it last. Take it straight home. Put it in the fridge immediately.

Always check:

Expiry dates

Storage instructions

Smell and appearance

If it smells wrong, looks dull, slimy, sour, or “not quite right,” do not try to be brave. Throw it away.

Keep Raw Things Separate

Raw shellfish and seafood should never touch:

Salad

Fruit

Bread

Ready-to-eat dishes

Use separate knives and boards if you can.

If you do not have space, prepare the raw seafood first, then wash and disinfect everything before moving on to salads or tarama.

And yes. Wash your hands—every time.

Cook It Properly

Good cooking protects you from bacteria and viruses, including norovirus, which can cause nasty stomach issues.

Undercooked seafood is not impressive. It is risky.

Follow cooking instructions and make sure everything is properly heated through.

What Fresh Seafood Should Look Like

Octopus, Squid, Cuttlefish

Fresh ones should:

Smells like the sea, not ammonia

Have shiny, moist skin

Feel firm and elastic

Have bright, clear eyes

Squid and thrapsalo are often confused. Squids have longer fins along their body and two longer tentacles. Thrapsalo have shorter triangular fins and tentacles of similar length. It is worth knowing the difference.

Frozen seafood should not look discolored. After thawing, it should smell and look fresh.

If a product has been thawed, it must be clearly marked as “defrosted.” Shops are not allowed to defrost products themselves for resale.

Shellfish

(Mussels, clams, oysters)

If they are sold fresh in their shells, they must be alive.

That means:

Shells are tightly closed

If slightly open, they close when tapped

They smell clean

The flesh reacts if touched or sprinkled with lemon

If they do not react, they are not fresh.

Shrimp, Lobster, Crab

They should:

Smell clean and fresh

Have firmly attached legs

Show no black spots

Have clear, tight shell membranes

Fresh shrimp are naturally slippery. That is normal.

Sea Urchins

They must be alive. You should see their spines moving.

There have been illness cases in previous years linked to sea urchin consumption in Crete. Buy only from trusted sellers.

Tarama and Halva

Tarama paste should have:

Even color

No mold

No sour or bitter taste

No dryness

Halva and other Lenten sweets may contain sesame or nuts, which are common allergens.

Do Not Forget Allergies

Seafood, shellfish, sesame, and nuts are common allergy triggers. Packaged foods must clearly list allergens.

Restaurants and shops must be able to inform you.

If you are hosting people, ask about allergies in advance. It takes 10 seconds and prevents serious problems.

If someone feels unwell after eating — especially if they have allergic symptoms — seek medical help immediately.

Clean Monday should end with kite-flying, sunshine, and full stomachs. Not hospital corridors.

Enjoy the food. Respect it. And let the only drama of the day be whether the wind is strong enough for the kite.