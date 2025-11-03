A Safer Fire Season in Chania

Wildfires in Chania dropped from 180 in 2024 to 124 in 2025 .

. The Temenia fire was the year’s biggest but was contained quickly.

was the year’s biggest but was contained quickly. Over 400 rescue calls were made — many involving lost or injured hikers.

were made — many involving lost or injured hikers. Eight new fire trucks are on the way to enhance regional response capabilities.

In Chania, the 2025 fire season closed with relief and gratitude.

For travelers who spent the summer walking through canyons, olive groves, and mountain trails, the quiet hum of helicopters and the red flashes on distant ridges were reminders of a constant, unseen watch.

According to Fire Chief Argyris Regas, the number of wildfires across the prefecture fell sharply — from 180 last year to 124 this year.

This improvement, he said, came from preparedness, teamwork, and the help of volunteer groups who patrol forest areas and rural zones during the driest months.

Firefighters and Hikers Share the Same Trails

Chania’s firefighters do not just fight flames — they also rescue lost and exhausted visitors.

In 2025, they responded to 403 rescue and support calls, many of which involved tourists and hikers in need of assistance.

Crete’s dramatic terrain — deep gorges, sudden winds, and long summer heat — can turn even a scenic hike into a survival challenge.

Chief Regas praised the growing coordination between local tourism offices, volunteer rescuers, and civil protection teams.

This network, he said, is what keeps the region open for exploration even during peak fire risk.

The Heroes in the Mountains

The Special Forest Operations Unit (EMODE), a newly formed rapid-response team, played a decisive role in preventing and containing fires in remote areas.

Their presence has already altered the rhythm of the fire season: faster response times, improved surveillance, and fewer major disasters.

One of the most dangerous fires this year struck the Temenia area in Kantanos–Selino, but thanks to combined air and ground intervention, it was quickly extinguished — a victory that locals say saved hundreds of olive trees and several traditional guesthouses nearby.

For visitors exploring Crete’s wilder side, 2025 brought both a message of safety and a reminder of respect.

The mountains, gorges, and forests of Chania are breathtaking, but they are also vulnerable.

If you hike or camp in Crete:

Never light fires, even for cooking.

Do not leave glass, metal, or cigarette ends on trails.

Carry water and navigation tools — and tell someone where you are going.

And above all, never hike alone.

The motto remains simple: protect what you came to see.