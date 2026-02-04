The Cultural Association of Tympaki invites residents and visitors of all ages to the Carnival of the Municipality of Phaistos, which takes place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 14:00 in Tympaki.

A long-standing, much-loved local tradition, the Tympaki Carnival continues to evolve year after year, bringing the community together through creativity, participation, and the joyful spirit of Carnival.

This year’s event promises a lively programme filled with colour, music, and festive energy. The carnival parade will take place along Tympaki’s Central Avenue, with a presentation by Elena Mariposa Kremlidou.

Participation registrations will be accepted until February 17, via telephone at 695 568 0350.

The event is held under the auspices of the Municipality of Phaistos, with the support of the Region of Crete.