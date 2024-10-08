Island-Hopping in Croatia

An inviting escape to the serene Adriatic islands of Zlarin and Prvić

Stunning scenery framed by azure sea and lush pines

A quieter alternative to the renowned island routes

Discover Šibenik’s historical treasures before venturing to peaceful island retreats

Nestled along Croatia’s captivating coastline, Šibenik remains refreshingly free from the bustling crowds found in other coastal cities. Visitors cannot help but be drawn to the grandeur of the Unesco-listed St James Cathedral before leisurely exploring the lively cafés along the Riva waterfront. The city’s historical skyline is punctuated by the impressive St Michael’s Fortress, alongside its Venetian siblings, St John’s and Barone. These fortresses, once protective bastions against the Ottomans, now serve as vibrant cultural venues. St Michael’s has been repurposed into an open-air concert amphitheatre, whereas St John’s and Barone offer educational experiences and cinematic presentations. Climbing to these historic peaks rewards travellers with breathtaking panoramas of the city below.

Historically, the fear of Ottoman invasions drove many inhabitants to seek refuge beyond St Anthony’s channel, which shields Šibenik from the Adriatic’s embrace. Today, the Šibenik archipelago provides a peaceful, vehicle-free sanctuary. After a night in the city, a quick 25-minute ferry ride aboard Jadrolinija transports guests to Zlarin, one of six inhabited islands. With its small size of just 3 square miles, Zlarin village is the island’s sole settlement, known for its ban on cars – with rare exceptions for the fire brigade and essential services.

Exploring Zlarin: A Tranquil Island Retreat

Zlarin’s charm invites one to a languid lifestyle, with its quaint port encircled by Aleppo pine-crowned hills. Visitors are greeted by local hosts at the jetty, ready to whisk them away by golf cart to rental accommodations. Among them are Karla and Nikša, offering an airy apartment nestled within a garden bursting with pomegranate, fig, and olive trees. The picturesque bay and vibrant blue sea create a stunning backdrop, evoking immediate admiration.

Past encounters with Zlarin revealed only glimpses of its allure. Both Zlarin and its smaller neighbour, Prvić, captivate with their distinctive histories and natural beauty. Visitors immerse themselves in the village’s simple pleasures – from pebble-strewn beaches with inviting, warm waters to scenic paths leading to secluded coves like Boci. Rustic dining at Konoba Aldura and Restoran Prslika offers a taste of exquisite seafood amidst charming stone settings.

Zlarin holds secrets beyond its serene vistas. Once a flourishing hub for coral harvesting, the economic shift in the 1970s marked the end of a prosperous era as Italian buyers found closer supplies. Tourism has since embraced the island, expanding its population seasonally yet allowing September weekends to linger in tranquillity.

With a short ferry ride, Prvić emerges as the next destination. Its two villages, Prvić Luka and Šepurine house a community surrounded by verdant landscapes of olives, pomegranates, and figs. The stone architecture, adorned with vibrant shutters, exudes timeless beauty. Like Zlarin, Prvić bans vehicles, encouraging eco-friendly travel and maintaining its peaceful ethos.

In the charming village of Šepurine, visitors settle into accommodations with picturesque views of the village square. The pebble beaches lie moments away from quaint eateries and bustling bars such as Konoba Bare, layering the village with a cheerful energy.

Prvić’s allure extends to its historical roots. Noble families of Šibenik, including that of the renowned inventor Faust Vrančić, once sought refuge in summer homes here. Now a museum in Prvić Luka honours Vrančić’s pioneering contributions. The island’s trails lead past storied landmarks, offering an immersive connection to the rich tapestry of local life.

A sojourn here connects travellers with the island’s enduring charisma, as local families return to their roots. Restaurateur Krešimer Kursar and artist Šime Kursar, drawn home after years abroad, enrich island life with their crafts. Hosts like Goran and Lenka Franić share their heritage with visitors, from squid fishing tales to enchanting evening serenades.

As the journey unfolds, the Šibenik archipelago reveals its soulful blend of history, culture, and natural splendour. Croatia’s pristine islands continue to beckon those seeking a slower rhythm amidst breathtaking beauty.