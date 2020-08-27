Greece Βecomes An ECTAA Preferred Destination

Pin 0 Shares

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) and ECTAA have agreed to make Greece the Preferred Destination of the European umbrella association of travel agents and tour operators. The agreement is to come into play for the second semester of 2020, with ECTAA pledging to promote Greece to its more than 70,000 members.

According to the news, the agreement will see ECTAA highlighting the diversity of travel and tourism products that the mainland and the islands have to offer. Greece, as most people know, has a range of attractions from UNESCO World heritage, stunning nature, to an unequaled cultural scene, fine gastronomy and well conference and meeting venues galore. ECTAA President Pawel Niewiadomski had this to say in the announcement:

“I believe that this agreement will bring mutual benefits for the two parties and will foster strong relations between Greek incoming agents and our members. Considering the current difficult period, we are confident that this cooperation will be a positive catalyst to bring tourism back to Greece.”

In addition, ECTAA will become a key partner in the travel and tourism promotion program outside of Greece by fostering relations between European travel agents and tour operators with the local destination management companies and other partners. The objective will be to nurture the image of Greece as one of the safest and most attractive destinations in Europe.

Greece will also have opportunities to show that it continuously improves standards for a more sustainable tourism. Many actions are foreseen until the end of the year. Among them is the webinar of 23 September on the opportunities offered by the new models of travel for the Greek market.

Finally, ECTAA will hold its yearly General Assembly on 8 and 9 October in Athens. It will be an occasion for the national delegates of ECTAA to get acquainted with the measures aimed at making the tourist experience both safe and enjoyable at the destinations and possibly start prospecting for future congresses of travel agents and tour operators in Greece.

Source: GTP