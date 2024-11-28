ΧΑΝΙΑmas: Chania Launches Christmas Overdrive for 2024 Holidays

The Municipality of Chania announces its grand plans for the Christmas and New Year period under the catchy title “ΧΑΝΙΑmas.” With a revamped logo aiming to highlight Chania as a desirable destination for Yuletide breaks, the city promises a schedule busting at the seams with activities for children and adults. From central celebrations to rural antics, the offerings attempt to put everyone in a festive mood—or, at the very least, keep them busy.

Notice the XANIAmas logo? What does it tell you? And does the street inspire you Christmas cheer?

“So, What Does the Logo Even Mean?”

The revamped ΧΑΝΙΑmas logo was proudly unveiled as the program’s visual centrepiece. Designed to represent “our Christmas in Chania,” it unfortunately looks like something slapped together in a frantic last-minute brainstorming session. Half-hearted fonts and uninspired visuals leave viewers wondering how this aligns with the Christmas spirit—or art, for that matter. Deputy Mayor Psaroudakis, clearly more optimistic about the logo’s merits, promised it would boost Chania’s image as a prime holiday destination and graced us with this gem:

“This year, Chania will be more decorated than ever, with the largest number of events ever seen in the municipality.”

How’s that for a sell? On the brighter side, two installations featuring the logo will grace Plateia 1866 and the Vlisidis Theater, forcing passersby to witness this creativity-challenged emblem in all its glory.

Everything looks pretty in Christmas lights, even fonts.

Key Highlights of the Chania Holiday Festival

Tree Lighting Spectacle : The grand kickoff happens on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Venetian Harbor.

: The grand kickoff happens on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Venetian Harbor. Loads of Family Activities : Workshops for kids, rides through the countryside, theatrical performances, face painting, and, of course, the ever-present elves.

: Workshops for kids, rides through the countryside, theatrical performances, face painting, and, of course, the ever-present elves. Overdecorated Public Spaces : Festive decorations flood the city centre, suburban areas, and even local electric buses.

: Festive decorations flood the city centre, suburban areas, and even local electric buses. Cultural Happenings : Concerts, Christmas movie screenings, and virtual reality events in 11 main locations across Chania.

: Concerts, Christmas movie screenings, and virtual reality events in 11 main locations across Chania. Endless Photo Ops : Instagram-ready structures featuring the new logo will sit proudly in the 1866 Square and at the D. Vlissidis Theater.

: Instagram-ready structures featuring the new logo will sit proudly in the 1866 Square and at the D. Vlissidis Theater. Giveaways for Schools: Special gifts for students, reiterating messages of “solidarity, cooperation, and love.”

Kickoff to ΧΑΝΙΑmas: When Holiday Spirit Snatches You by the Collar

On the evening of Friday, November 29, 2024, Chania officially launches its holiday frenzy. At 7:30 PM sharp, the main square near the Yiali Tzamisi Mosque ignites with Christmas cheer, marking the start of this year’s “ΧΑΝΙΑmas” festivities. Brace yourself – it’s not just a lighting ceremony; it’s an all-out seasonal spectacle.

What’s Happening Exactly? The lighting of Chania’s iconic Christmas tree, because what’s “ΧΑΝΙΑmas” without a massive glowing pine? Festive tunes by Chania’s Children’s and Youth Choir, performing carols that you’re 100% guaranteed to hum for a week. Melodies from the town’s Philharmonic Orchestra to drown out your work stress.

Concert Highlight Cassiani Leipsaki’s band will take over post-lighting to ensure that everyone leaves with a liberated holiday groove.

Cassiani Leipsaki’s band will take over post-lighting to ensure that everyone leaves with a liberated holiday groove. Why Stop at Music? For those needing more pizzazz, aerial acrobats from “El aire circus arts” will swing above you because… why not? Flying people = automatic Christmas magic.

For those needing more pizzazz, aerial acrobats from “El aire circus arts” will swing above you because… why not? Flying people = automatic Christmas magic. And Food? Of course! With the culinary apprentices from IEK Delta 360 serving treats for all ages. Who cares about diets during ΧΑΝΙΑmas, anyway?

Add to that Chania’s already-stunning architectural backdrop, and you have a holiday treat that even Scrooge would begrudgingly enjoy.

A Flurry of Official Statements—Because What’s a Festival Without Press?

During a press conference held on November 27, 2024, officials proudly detailed plans while sprinkling in tidbits of self-congratulation.

Nektarios Psaroudakis , Deputy Mayor of Tourism, emphasized, “Chania will be more decorated than ever before, featuring the largest number of events ever held in the municipality.” He even threw a nod to his team’s preparedness and coordination efforts.

, Deputy Mayor of Tourism, emphasized, “Chania will be more decorated than ever before, featuring the largest number of events ever held in the municipality.” He even threw a nod to his team’s preparedness and coordination efforts. Giannis Giannakakis , Deputy Mayor of Culture, assured attendees, “These events are for everyone, from the centre city to the outskirts.” He highlighted the sprawling approach with over 30 activities, including shadow theatre, Christmas trains, and a carousel.

, Deputy Mayor of Culture, assured attendees, “These events are for everyone, from the centre city to the outskirts.” He highlighted the sprawling approach with over 30 activities, including shadow theatre, Christmas trains, and a carousel. Manolis Kotsifakis , Chairman of the Municipal Port Fund, called the Viking-like decorated Venetian Harbor “the focal point of Christmas celebrations,” referencing its iconic boat-themed lighting.

, Chairman of the Municipal Port Fund, called the Viking-like decorated Venetian Harbor “the focal point of Christmas celebrations,” referencing its iconic boat-themed lighting. Lastly, Anna Nebavlaki, special advisor for education, highlighted the school programs titled “Sharing Joy” and quipped about encouraging school participation: “Let’s celebrate this magical period together.”

New Additions and Big Events

Not to be outdone, this year’s lineup also includes new and “traditional” crowd-pleasers:

Santa Gang : Scheduled for December 21, this event will involve children helping Santa save Christmas in a feel-good escapade through the Venetian Harbor.

: Scheduled for December 21, this event will involve children helping Santa save Christmas in a feel-good escapade through the Venetian Harbor. New Year’s Extravaganza : Usher in 2025 with singer Mary Athanassiou and her orchestra at the City Garden Clock Tower.

: Usher in 2025 with singer Mary Athanassiou and her orchestra at the City Garden Clock Tower. Kids’ Sleepover at KAM : An overnight event for kids on January 2, 2025.

: An overnight event for kids on January 2, 2025. Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Concert: The Athens State Orchestra’s performance on January 4, 2025, promises to be a highbrow escape amid the chaos.

Nature Meets Excessive Festivity

As always, the municipality’s Green Department joins the decor frenzy. Seasonal plants will spruce up parks and freshly renovated streets like Xalidon. Meanwhile, Kotsifakis referred to the harbour as a shining example: “Buildings and boats will light up with decor that’s been seen across Greece.”

Information for Tourists

For those eager to stay informed about the flurry of Christmas activities, Chania’s municipal websites and social media will post updates: www.chania.gr and www.chania-culture.gr. Daily updates will flood official social media channels. Pack your patience—and a fully charged phone for photos that will power through until next Christmas. But don’t expect this fragmented extravaganza to flow as smoothly in execution as it does on paper.