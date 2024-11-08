Farewell to Kostas Chalkias (Κώστας Χαλκιάς)

The passing of Kostas Chalkias (Κώστας Χαλκιάς) leaves a deep void in the music community. The city of Volos bids an emotional farewell to Kostas Chalkias, a true folk music icon whose departure has cast a shadow over the artistic world. Acknowledged for his poignant performances of timeless hits, Kostas Chalkias was a frequent guest in the region of Magnesia, often singing with friends in local taverns.

According to Greek media, Chalkias dominated the music scene for over three decades. Starting from humble beginnings in Drakia, he captured the hearts of audiences during the celebrated era of bouzouki music. His performances were always fully booked during appearances at renowned nightclubs. For many years, he owned the famous venue “Thalasses” at the Agrias Stars, a place that echoed his name.

Chalkias was named after the song “Thalasses,” which became his signature piece. It was originally sung by Ilias Klonaridis. Fans and associates recall how Chalkias transported listeners to distant places with his unique and consistently innovative musical perspective.

In recent years, Chalkias had retreated from the public eye, yet he clung passionately to his music. Despite bravely battling health issues, his passing has left his family, relatives, and friends in mourning. Those close to him confirm, “Kostas took us far away, into the most melodious ‘Thalasses’, with his distinct and pioneering musical lens.”

Family and friends will pay their last respects to Κώστας Χαλκιάς tomorrow, Saturday, November 9th, at 11:00 a.m., at the Holy Metropolitan Church of Ag. Nikolaos in Volos.

For further information in Greek, please visit this link.