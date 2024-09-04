Γρηγόρης (Gregory’s) Expands to Cyprus, Romania

Gregory’s expanded internationally with new locations in Cyprus and Romania.

Gregory’s (or Grigoris – Γρηγόρης), a Greek cafe and fast-food chain, has broadened its international presence. Last month, the brand unveiled two fresh locations in two different countries: Cyprus and Romania. In Cyprus, the company opened its ninth establishment in Larnaca, marking its fifth venture in that vibrant city. Meanwhile, in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, Gregory’s debuted its fourth restaurant. Anticipation builds as Gregory’s seeks further growth within Romania through a strategic franchise model.

Founded in 1972 by Grigoris Georgatos in Athens’ Dafni suburb, Gregory’s has flourished steadily over the decades. The founders envisioned providing quality food using fresh ingredients and unique recipes enhanced by heartfelt service. Thus, Gregory’s quickly became a staple in the local community. Today, it is the ninth-largest coffee chain in Europe, with over 330 outlets across Greece, Cyprus, Germany, and Romania. On the picturesque island of Crete alone, Gregory’s hosts 51 cafes.

Catering to more than 250,000 customers daily, Gregory’s serves a delightful range of authentic pies, flavorful sandwiches, premium coffee, and refreshing juices—all complemented by friendly service. The ingredients are carefully selected, with traditional recipes offering a distinctive twist courtesy of the expert product R&D team. This dedication ensures a memorable culinary journey for every visitor.

In 2013, Gregory’s introduced the Gregory’s Bakery concept, broadening its product line to include artisanal breads and a variety of baked goods alongside cherished coffee beverages and snacks. The first of these bakeries opened at Piraeus Urban Railway station, and the concept has since expanded to Attica and the enchanting Greek islands of Crete, Naxos, and Rhodes.

With modern life’s demands in mind, Gregory’s launched the Gregory’s Micro model in 2014. Partnering with EKO and BP fuel stations, this initiative aimed to provide quality fast-service options for those on the go. Customers can enjoy the full array of Gregory’s drinks, a selection of pies, sweets, packaged sandwiches, and salads.

At Gregory’s, prioritizing product safety is imperative to maintaining trust and delivering exemplary quality. An integrated Management System focusing on health, safety, and sensory characteristics is utilized to keep service and product quality consistently high. This dedication underpins their commitment to fulfilling their promise to serve only the best to customers daily.

With an expanding global footprint, diverse culinary choices, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Gregory’s offers a unique and delightful dining experience.